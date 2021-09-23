Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Hilltop worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after buying an additional 5,166,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,617,000 after buying an additional 50,719 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,851,000 after buying an additional 262,735 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 43.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,429,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 77.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,029,000 after buying an additional 357,872 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

HTH stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.