HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Gap Up to $37.90

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.90, but opened at $39.14. HomeStreet shares last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market capitalization of $812.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HomeStreet by 101.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 163,254 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HomeStreet by 18.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,379,000 after acquiring an additional 128,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 347.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 117.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 111,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in HomeStreet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

