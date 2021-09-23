Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Brokerages expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Hormel Foods reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hormel Foods by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,246. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.