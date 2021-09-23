Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Hormel Foods reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hormel Foods by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,246. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

