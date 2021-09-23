Howdoo Trading Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $237,531.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00126867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00045122 BTC.

About Howdoo

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 462,663,100 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

