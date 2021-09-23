HSBC Initiates Coverage on Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Equities researchers at HSBC began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Shares of NYSE MCG opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

