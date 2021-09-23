HUNT (HUNT) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001604 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $77.98 million and approximately $29.93 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUNT has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00055512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00128845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00012784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046277 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

