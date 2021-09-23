Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 55,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,200,692 shares.The stock last traded at $8.82 and had previously closed at $8.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $13,671,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $6,998,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $4,939,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $3,604,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $1,752,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

