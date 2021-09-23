HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of HUTCHMED worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,208,000 after acquiring an additional 87,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.08. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HUTCHMED has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

