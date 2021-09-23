Hydra Hits Market Cap of $69.96 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $18.13 or 0.00041388 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 19% against the US dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $69.96 million and $1.07 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00071475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00113326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00166215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,702.95 or 0.99756636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.07 or 0.07012327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.83 or 0.00787108 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,052,700 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.