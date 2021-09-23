HyperCash (HC) Hits Market Cap of $34.15 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $34.15 million and $3.61 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00094328 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,629.18 or 0.99949427 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.03 or 0.00830942 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00408461 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.00268526 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002205 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004761 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

