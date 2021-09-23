Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.75. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 1,445 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HYZN. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.48.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.07% of Hyzon Motors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.