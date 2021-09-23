Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. Ichor has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. Research analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 571.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

