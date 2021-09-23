iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Price Up 9.4%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s share price rose 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 17,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 982,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

ICLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.46.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,670,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,758 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth $13,421,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth $10,771,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth $10,214,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 5,446.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 832,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 817,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

