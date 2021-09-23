IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.91.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. Research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $33,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $871,765 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

