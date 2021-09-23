IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Down to $27.08

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.08, but opened at $26.37. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 1,378 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $940.87 million, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $33,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $871,765. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,493 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,636,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 409,712 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 192,252 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

