Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Identiv in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $423.70 million, a P/E ratio of -478.00 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Identiv news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $104,711.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,110 shares of company stock worth $1,145,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.