Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) & Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Acceleron Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -851.65% 222.02% Acceleron Pharma -221.15% -26.79% -24.79%

11.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Acceleron Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 38.21 -$112.66 million ($1.08) -0.97 Acceleron Pharma $92.52 million 101.66 -$166.03 million ($2.92) -52.89

Idera Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Acceleron Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00 Acceleron Pharma 0 2 8 1 2.91

Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus target price of $156.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.01%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Acceleron Pharma.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Acceleron Pharma on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded by John L. Knopf and Thomas P. Maniatis in June 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

