IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Short Interest Up 23.2% in August

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 852,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDXX stock opened at $671.47 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $361.17 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $677.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.09.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

