IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.08

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and traded as high as $36.25. IGM Financial shares last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 1,978 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IGIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.7951 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

