Ignazio (Ian) Ricciardi Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Ocean Grown Abalone Limited (ASX:OGA) Stock

Ocean Grown Abalone Limited (ASX:OGA) insider Ignazio (Ian) Ricciardi bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$65,000.00 ($46,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 7.02.

About Ocean Grown Abalone

Ocean Grown Abalone Limited owns and operates an abalone sea ranching business in Australia, Asia, and North America. It develops its sea ranching hardware design and processes for near-shore aquaculture. The company produces wild, ocean grown, and green lip abalones. The company offers its products under the Two Oceans Abalone brand.

