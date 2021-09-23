IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.68. 69,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,043. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $124.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.74 and its 200 day moving average is $109.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

