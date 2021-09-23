Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Up 7.7%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) shares shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $20.08. 876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 157,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMGO. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

