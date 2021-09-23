Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,220 ($15.94) and last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.68). 31,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 149,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,196 ($15.63).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,214.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,062.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.05.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

