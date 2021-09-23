IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IMV. Raymond James dropped their target price on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $1.38 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on IMV in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.88.

IMV stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.51. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

