IMV (TSE:IMV) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of IMV (TSE:IMV) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IMV to C$2.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

TSE:IMV opened at C$2.24 on Wednesday. IMV has a one year low of C$1.68 and a one year high of C$6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.00 million and a P/E ratio of -4.04.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMV will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

