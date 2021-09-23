Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.42

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.42 and last traded at $69.59, with a volume of 5781203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Incyte by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 63,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Incyte by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

