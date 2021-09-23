Independent Bank Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the bank on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend payment by 43.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

INDB opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.43 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

