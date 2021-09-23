Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report $355.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.80 million and the lowest is $354.50 million. Infinera reported sales of $340.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 14.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,526,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 11.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 425,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Infinera stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,371. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Infinera has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

