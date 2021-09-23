Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Up 4.5%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price was up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.28 and last traded at $37.24. Approximately 1,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 167,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 135.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 221.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 136.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 55.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.