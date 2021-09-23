Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

IPHA stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innate Pharma (IPHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.