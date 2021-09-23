Innova One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Innova has a total market capitalization of $207,082.64 and $7.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000628 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

