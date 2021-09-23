InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. InnovAge has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $27,487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.