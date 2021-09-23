Insider Buying: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Charles J. Baird acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.26 per share, with a total value of $19,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charles J. Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Charles J. Baird purchased 500 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.90 per share, with a total value of $20,450.00.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $697.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $4,849,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $4,186,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,470,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

