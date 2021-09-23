Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Buys 14 Shares of Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider John Hutson bought 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,032 ($13.48) per share, with a total value of £144.48 ($188.76).

Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.85) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,105.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68. J D Wetherspoon plc has a twelve month low of GBX 773.50 ($10.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.43).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

