Insider Buying: United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Purchases 36,874 Shares of Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Alec Poitevint II bought 36,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $116,890.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 333,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,114. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $152.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44.

Get United Insurance alerts:

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in United Insurance by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Insurance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after buying an additional 241,166 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Insurance by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 171,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UIHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.