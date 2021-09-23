Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $4,131,750.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.27, for a total value of $4,131,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $2,900,800.00.

ABNB stock opened at $169.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.75 and a 200-day moving average of $158.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 569.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $9,547,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.79.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

