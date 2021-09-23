Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells $10,188.18 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 513 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $10,188.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,061.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AlloVir stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 3.35. AlloVir, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AlloVir by 115.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AlloVir by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its position in AlloVir by 14.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

