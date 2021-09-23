Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $469,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $465,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $403,830.94.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $31,281.25.

BLFS traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. 231,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.46, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. Cowen upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

