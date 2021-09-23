Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CMO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AI opened at $47.76 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of -53.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AI. JMP Securities lowered their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
