Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CMO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AI opened at $47.76 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of -53.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in C3.ai by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 190.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 484.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AI. JMP Securities lowered their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

