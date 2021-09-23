Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Major Shareholder Sells $3,341,474.25 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 171,975 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $3,341,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25.

On Monday, September 13th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 191,020 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $3,715,339.00.

Shares of DFH opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,765,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 32.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Finders Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

