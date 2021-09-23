Insider Selling: Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Sells A$33,205,000.00 in Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) insider Gregory (Greg) Goodman sold 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.90 ($16.36), for a total value of A$33,205,000.00 ($23,717,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.