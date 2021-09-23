Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Andrew Slutsky sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Andrew Slutsky sold 7,400 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $244,200.00.

Shares of GDRX traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.79. 8,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,812. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.74.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 175.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 9.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 57.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $3,262,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $244,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

