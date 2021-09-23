Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Sells 2,709 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $321,043.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72.

GWRE stock opened at $117.51 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day moving average is $108.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,714,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,745,000 after acquiring an additional 405,403 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,750,000 after acquiring an additional 794,329 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,507,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

