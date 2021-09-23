Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells 711 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 711 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $21,351.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,272 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $400,814.40.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 14,329 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $434,311.99.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Thilo Schroeder sold 21,986 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $667,934.68.

On Monday, August 30th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $397,651.65.

On Friday, August 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $745,969.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $419,441.26.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $895,645.76.

On Monday, August 16th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $751,781.87.

On Friday, August 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 27,286 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $934,272.64.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,439 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,172,303.56.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

