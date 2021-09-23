Insider Selling: Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) insider Anthony Heraghty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.24 ($8.74), for a total transaction of A$12,240.00 ($8,742.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.69.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Super Retail Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.17%. Super Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.27%.

Super Retail Group Limited operates as a retailer of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

