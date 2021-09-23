Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 2,311 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,079. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average of $96.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.