InsurAce 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.27 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $23.19 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00004729 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00071961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00114348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00170448 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.06 or 0.06937490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,613.17 or 1.00185520 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.17 or 0.00792910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002650 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

