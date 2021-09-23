Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.2% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,408,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $54.14. The stock had a trading volume of 415,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,193,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist cut their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

