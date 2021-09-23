International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.26

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.26 and last traded at C$6.23, with a volume of 19964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on International Petroleum from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Petroleum from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45. The company has a market cap of C$966.39 million and a PE ratio of 60.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.13.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.