Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Intrusion reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million.

INTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intrusion by 1,010.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrusion by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 29,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth about $2,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

INTZ opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.